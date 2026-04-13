Global Glacier Mass Loss Hit 408 Bn Tonnes in 2025, Says Report

Global glacier mass loss has accelerated over the past 50 years. Between 1976 and 1995, annual mass loss averaged less than 100 Gt. This rose to approximately 230 Gt per year between 1996 and 2015, and reached 390 Gt per year during the 2016–2025 period. Six of the highest mass-loss years on record have occurred within the last seven years. Since 1975, total loss has reached 9,583 ± 1,211 Gt, equivalent to 26.4 ± 3.3 mm of sea-level rise.