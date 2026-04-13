US Begins Iran Port Blockade on April 13 After Failed Talks: All We Know

Geopolitics Rattle Oil Markets

According to Business Standard, the US has put more pressure on Iran by announcing a blockade on Iranian ports that will apply to ships from all countries. Ships that are not connected to Iran can still go through the Strait of Hormuz, but this is a big step up. Donald Trump is also thinking about limited military strikes and has warned that countries that are thought to be sending weapons to Iran will face high tariffs. This shows that he is pushing for a bigger strategy.