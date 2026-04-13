US Begins Iran Port Blockade on April 13 After Failed Talks: All We Know

US begins blockade of Iranian ports after ceasefire talks fail to progress.
Strait of Hormuz remains open but faces disruptions amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Oil prices surge as supply risks grow across key global shipping routes.
The US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz today at around 7:30 pm (IST). Hours after ceasefire talks between the US and Iran failed to make progress, tensions escalated with fresh threats and military moves from both sides. US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that Iran would return to negotiations and “give us everything we want”.
Talks held in Pakistan ended on April 12 without any agreement. Soon after Trump said he had ordered the US Navy to begin a blockade targeting ships linked to Iran, adding that vessels paying tolls to Iran in international waters would be intercepted, reported Business Standard.
In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy warned that any military vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz “will be met with a firm and forceful response”.
The US is blocking access to limit Iran’s oil exports and increase pressure after failed talks. Meanwhile, as of April 13, the Strait of Hormuz remains open but is operating under heightened risk and partial disruptions due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran. While the US blockade targets shipping linked to Iranian ports, increased tensions have led to reduced maritime traffic, a spike in oil prices and concerns over disruption to nearly 20% of global oil flows, reported BBC.
Geopolitics Rattle Oil Markets
According to Business Standard, the US has put more pressure on Iran by announcing a blockade on Iranian ports that will apply to ships from all countries. Ships that are not connected to Iran can still go through the Strait of Hormuz, but this is a big step up. Donald Trump is also thinking about limited military strikes and has warned that countries that are thought to be sending weapons to Iran will face high tariffs. This shows that he is pushing for a bigger strategy.
Iran's answer has been strong but measured. Masoud Pezeshkian and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, among other leaders, have turned down US threats but said they would be willing to talk if certain conditions are met. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also warned against escalation, saying that any mistake in the strait could lead to a strong response. This shows how fragile the ceasefire is.
Tensions are still high across the region. Benjamin Netanyahu has said that military operations will keep going even though talks with Lebanon are possible. At the same time, Saudi Arabia has increased its ability to export oil through other routes, while India is dealing with rising prices and losses that are getting worse. These events are making the global oil markets more uncertain and keeping prices unstable.