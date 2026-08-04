Rupee Opens On Flat Note, Rises 3 Paise To 95.34 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

The rupee opened on a flat note and may remain in the range of 95 to 95.50 as oil and dollar index also remain very stable while the market awaits for the RBI Monetary policy decision on Wednesday, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.