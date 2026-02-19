  1. home
Govt Working to Upskill, Reskill It Talent Amid AI Challenges: Vaishnaw

Government plans large-scale upskilling and reskilling initiatives to prepare information technology workforce for artificial intelligence disruption

PTI
The government is aware of the challenges that the Indian IT industry is facing due to artificial intelligence and is working with academia to upskill and reskill talents, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

During his welcome address at the inaugural session of India AI impact Summit 2026, Vaishnaw said that the Prime Minister, in the Union Budget, has announced a very big policy shift aimed at attracting world's data to India, to reside in India, to be processed here and to deliver high-value services to the world.

"We are also conscious of the challenges which are facing our IT industry and to mitigate it we are working with the industry and academia to upskill, reskill and to build a new talent pipeline for this new intelligence age," Vaishnaw said.

He said the Prime Minister has always shown commitment towards clean energy, and India at present has more than 50 per cent of the power generation capacity from the clean sources.

"Our visionary Prime Minister has recently reformed the nuclear energy sector also, which is another very good sector for providing that base load of clean energy. We have a robust grid which has been practically rebuilt over the last one decade," Vaishnaw said

