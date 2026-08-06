Iran's Warning to Gulf States Put Oil Infrastructure at the Centre of Diplomacy

Iran warned Gulf Arab states that their critical energy and infrastructure assets could become targets unless they persuaded US President Donald Trump to halt further military strikes and return to negotiations, according to a Reuters report citing multiple regional and Iranian sources.
The diplomatic effort followed Trump's warning on July 28 that the United States could target Iran's energy infrastructure.
According to Reuters, Tehran responded by conveying through regional interlocutors that any renewed US attack would trigger retaliation against key economic assets across the Gulf.
Tehran Turns to Gulf Diplomacy
Reuters reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held discussions with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, as well as Pakistan's army chief, as part of a broader diplomatic campaign aimed at preventing further escalation.
According to a senior regional diplomat cited by Reuters, Araqchi urged Gulf governments to use their influence with Washington to push for diplomacy rather than military action.
Iranian officials reportedly warned that attacks on Iran's infrastructure would be met with strikes on US assets and strategic infrastructure across the Gulf.
The reported target list included oil fields, refineries, power grids, water facilities, transport infrastructure and other critical economic assets belonging to Washington's regional allies.
Saudi Arabia Pushes for Diplomacy
According to the report, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman subsequently spoke with Trump, urging him to delay military action, pursue negotiations and work toward a ceasefire.
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The report said Iran's warning was intended for Gulf states collectively but was conveyed primarily through Saudi Arabia and Qatar, reflecting Tehran's recent efforts to improve relations with its Gulf neighbours.
Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia have all encouraged Washington to resume dialogue with Tehran amid concerns that another round of strikes could trigger a wider regional conflict.
Reuters also reported that Trump announced on August 2 that he had agreed to suspend planned military action, subject to progress in negotiations.
Energy Security at the Centre
The reported warnings highlight the Gulf's continued vulnerability to disruptions in energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia is said to have conveyed that while it supports diplomacy, it would respond militarily if its territory were attacked.
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Reuters noted that Iranian officials continue to view Gulf energy infrastructure as a source of strategic leverage.
The report drew parallels with the 2019 attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, which temporarily disrupted more than half of the kingdom's crude oil production and exposed the vulnerability of regional energy assets.