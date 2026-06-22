Construction of Bayview Bhutani Noida Film City to begin soon after approvals along Yamuna Expressway
YEIDA said film city nears execution stage in Sector 21 near upcoming Noida airport
Bayview Projects LLP by Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra developing 240-acre ₹1,500 crore phase
Construction of the first phase of the Bayview Bhutani Noida International Film City is set to move ahead after receiving financial closure and regulatory approvals, with officials indicating that on-ground work is likely to begin in the coming months along the Yamuna Expressway corridor.
Officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said the project is approaching the execution stage, with preparatory work already underway. The upcoming film city is located in Sector 21, close to the under-construction Noida International Airport, which is expected to act as a major connectivity driver for the region.
The project is being developed by Bayview Projects LLP, a joint venture between filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra. The first phase will cover around 240 acres with an estimated investment of ₹1,500 crore, according to Moneycontrol.
Authorities have stated that the initial phase will prioritise core production infrastructure, including studios, sound stages, post-production facilities, training institutes and permanent outdoor sets. Commercial development will be taken up only after essential film-related infrastructure is completed.
The development forms part of the larger infrastructure expansion along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, which is witnessing rapid growth due to the upcoming airport, logistics hubs, industrial zones and improved regional connectivity.
Project Development Update
Officials from the development authority said the film city is expected to increase activity in media and entertainment-linked sectors once operations begin. They added that it could also generate wider economic momentum across supporting industries.
Industry stakeholders believe the project may attract investment beyond production infrastructure, particularly in hospitality, retail and tourism-related services.
Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer of Bhutani Infra, said the aim is to create an integrated ecosystem rather than a standalone studio complex. He said the long-term value of the project lies in developing a mixed-use destination around the core film infrastructure.
Film City Economic Impact
Experts noted that globally, film cities have evolved into multi-purpose hubs combining production facilities with tourism, leisure and commercial development. A similar model is expected to emerge around the Noida project due to its strategic location near the international airport.
They added that demand for hotels, retail spaces and serviced accommodations is likely to rise as production activity and business movement increase in the region.
Developers are also evaluating integrated developments around the site, including branded residences, entertainment zones and lifestyle-focused commercial projects.
Analysts said the film city could become a key anchor project for the region, supporting the emergence of a larger economic and cultural corridor across the National Capital Region over the coming years.