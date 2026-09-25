UPITS-2026: Fourth Edition To Provide Global Exposure To UP Entrepreneurs: MSME Minister

Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary on Friday said the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will provide the state's entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect with global markets and showcase their products internationally.
Speaking at the inauguration of the five-day trade show at India Expo Centre and Mart here, Chaudhary said, "This event, which has emerged as a flagship programme of the state, would help Uttar Pradesh's small enterprises, artisans, innovators and women entrepreneurs gain global exposure."
The fourth edition of UPITS was inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Chaudhary expressed gratitude to Shah for attending the event and credited Adityanath's guidance for establishing the trade show as a platform representing "Brand UP".
The event, being held from September 25 to 29, has participation from six partner countries -- Japan, Russia, Singapore, Vietnam, Austria and Belarus -- and delegates from more than 90 countries, according to official information.
More than 2,400 exhibitors are participating in the trade show, which is spread across over 1.1 lakh square metres. The organisers expect more than 1.5 lakh business-to-business (B2B) visitors and over 4.5 lakh business-to-consumer (B2C) visitors during the five-day event.
Chaudhary said the exhibition features sectors including defence, agriculture, industry, e-commerce, IT, education, healthcare, banking, financial services, dairy, handicrafts and textiles, besides products and initiatives associated with various state agencies and geographical indication (GI) products.
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He said knowledge sessions would be held on subjects including e-commerce, healthcare, information technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, waste management and pharmaceuticals.
B2B meetings are also being organised with buyers and representatives from different countries with the support of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), he said, adding that these interactions would give state entrepreneurs an opportunity to discuss their products and explore new markets.
Chaudhary said, "the participation of more than 600 buyers and delegates from over 90 countries would create opportunities for Uttar Pradesh enterprises, while the event was expected to record more than five lakh visitors."
The minister said more than one crore registered micro, small and medium enterprises were operating in Uttar Pradesh, employing more than 3 crore people, citing state government figures.
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He also referred to schemes, including One District One Product (ODOP), Vishwakarma Shram Samman, the Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign and the Plug and Play (Plex) Park scheme, under which entrepreneurs and artisans are provided assistance related to credit, marketing, training and infrastructure.
"Under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman scheme, more than six lakh artisans and craftsmen have benefited so far," Chaudhary said.
He added that 14 new trades had been added this year, taking the number of trades covered under the training and advanced toolkit component to 25.
The minister said the government was also providing interest-free and collateral-free loans to beneficiaries to enable them to establish their own businesses.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister of State for Public Works Brajesh Singh and Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma were among those present at the inauguration.