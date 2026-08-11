Live Larvae, Cockroach Infestation: What FDA Found In Blinkit and Reliance Retail Outlets

Maharashtra FDA acted against Reliance Retail and Blink Commerce over separate food-safety concerns
Live larvae were reported in packaged kaju katli at a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana
Blinkit’s Malad facility faced licence suspension after officials found extensive cockroach infestation and other violations
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against facilities linked to Blinkit and Reliance Retail following separate food-safety complaints, including allegations of live larvae in packaged sweets and extensive cockroach infestation at a quick-commerce facility.
The action comes as the state food regulator intensifies enforcement of food safety and hygiene standards under its new commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, as per news agency PTI.
The FDA acted against a Reliance Retail Ltd outlet at ARD Cinemall in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district after receiving a complaint that live larvae were found in packaged ‘kaju katli’ of the ‘Laxmi Narayan’ brand, as per PTI.
During an inspection, officials found that the specific batch mentioned in the complaint had been manufactured on May 29 and was due to expire on August 29. However, that batch was no longer available at the outlet.
The FDA instead collected a sample from another batch manufactured on July 20 and carrying an expiry date of October 20. Officials seized 54 boxes from the available stock, weighing 11.340 kg and valued at ₹10,238.
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The sample has been sent to an authorised food laboratory for analysis. Further legal action will depend on the laboratory findings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Blinkit Facility Faces Licence Suspension
In a separate and more stringent action, the FDA suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd’s facility at Sarvodaya Bhuvan in Malad (West), Mumbai, following an inspection on August 7.
Officials found "extremely unhygienic conditions", extensive cockroach infestation, improper food storage and inadequate cleanliness in cold-storage areas, as per PTI.
Expired and tampered packaged food was also found at the facility, along with violations of First-In, First-Out and First-Expired, First-Out (FIFO/FEFO) practices.
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The FDA said a large cockroach infestation was detected in vegetable and fruit storage areas, creating a risk of contamination.
Inspectors also found inadequate pest and rodent control, poor waste management and deficiencies in the health records and medical examinations of food handlers.
The establishment’s food licence, number 11524010000119, was suspended with immediate effect under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act and relevant regulations. The facility has been barred from selling, distributing or conducting food business until further orders, as per PTI.
Amazon Case Adds To Food-Safety Scrutiny
The developments come amid wider scrutiny of food-storage practices.
The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Amazon Retail India to hand over expired and perished goods from its Bhiwandi facility to the Maharashtra FDA for scientific disposal, as per a report by the Hindustan Times (HT).
The direction followed FDA action against the Amazon warehouse over allegations that expired food was sent into the retail market instead of being destroyed.
The court also asked the FDA to file its response to Amazon’s challenge against the suspension of its warehouse licence by August 27.