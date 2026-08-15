PM Modi: Govt Bearing The Burden Of Costly Fertilisers, Urea At ₹300, DAP At ₹1,350 Per Bag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government has ensured the availability of urea and DAP -- the two most widely used fertilisers -- to farmers at cheaper rates despite a spike in global prices triggered by geopolitical tensions.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the government has worked with the mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" (May the citizen be treated as God), taking one step after another despite global headwinds.
"We never thought this problem (the West Asia crisis) would arise. But during this period of crisis, all these efforts have helped ease the burden. Today, there is gas, petrol and urea available in our country," he said.
Noting that global disruptions have affected every country, including India, the prime minister said the government had ensured the availability of urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) even as international prices surged.
"The global price of urea touched ₹3,000 per bag, but we did not let farmers bear this burden. The government is absorbing the cost. Urea that costs ₹3,000 per bag globally is being given to our farmers at ₹300 per bag," he said.
"Not only this, the global price of DAP has risen to ₹5,000 per bag, but we are distributing it to farmers at ₹1,350 per bag," Modi said.
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Modi also reiterated the need to reduce import dependence and achieve self-reliance as part of the goal of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.