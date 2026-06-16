Elon Musk Adds $164 Bn in a Day, More Than Warren Buffett’s Entire Fortune

Elon Musk added $164 billion to his wealth in one day, more than Warren Buffett’s total net worth.
Bloomberg Billionaires Index now values Musk’s fortune at $1.27 trillion.
SpaceX’s IPO and continued stock rally have been the biggest drivers behind the surge.
Just days after becoming the world’s first trillionaire, Elon Musk added another $164 billion to his fortune in a single trading session, an amount larger than the entire wealth of veteran investor Warren Buffett.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s total net worth has now reached $1.27 trillion. To put the gain in perspective, Buffett’s entire fortune currently stands at about $148 billion, meaning Musk added more wealth in one day than Buffett has accumulated over decades.
The latest jump marks the peak of a sharp rise in Musk’s wealth over recent months. His fortune crossed $500 billion in October, moved past $600 billion in December, and later crossed $700 billion as valuations of his technology and aerospace businesses kept climbing ahead of SpaceX’s highly anticipated market debut.
SpaceX Rally Pushes Wealth Higher
The biggest trigger behind Musk’s latest wealth jump has been the strong performance of SpaceX shares after the company’s blockbuster stock market debut. The stock surged 19.6% on Monday to close at $192.46, following another 19% jump during its Nasdaq debut on Friday.
Regulatory filings show Musk owns nearly 4.8 billion SpaceX shares along with roughly 350 million stock options, giving him around a 38% stake in the company, now the biggest driver of his personal fortune.
According to AFP, SpaceX’s market value has now crossed $2.5 trillion, making it one of the world’s six most valuable companies. Strong investor demand also pushed banks managing the offering to exercise a greenshoe option, increasing total funds raised to $85.7 billion from the originally planned $75 billion.
The company’s listing had already helped Musk become the world’s first trillionaire, with Forbes estimating that his SpaceX stake alone is now worth around $821 billion.
Musk Extends Lead Over Billionaires
Bloomberg’s latest billionaire rankings show Google co-founder Larry Page in second place with $314 billion, followed by Sergey Brin at $292 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $267 billion.
Oracle founder Larry Ellison ranks fifth with $247 billion, while Michael Dell stands at $218 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang complete the top eight with fortunes of $211 billion and $176 billion, respectively.
The latest rally has further widened Musk’s lead at the top, putting him far ahead of every other billionaire globally.