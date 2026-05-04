Jaishankar further added that, "the Indian-Jamaican community is an active and dynamic force that anchors and advances our relationship. When our countries established diplomatic relations in 1962, we formalised what our people had already created." "Their contribution continues to shape Jamaica’s social and economic life, connecting our societies in a manner that diplomacy alone cannot. It is for this reason that I will make it a point to visit the Old Harbour Bay and to engage with the members of the Indian diaspora." On Sunday, he visited the Old Harbour, where the first Indians arrived in Jamaica over 180 years ago.