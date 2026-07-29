Coal India Arm SECL Says It Closed 28 Abandoned Mines In Two Financial Years

State-owned CIL arm South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) on Wednesday said that it has closed 28 abandoned mines in the last two financial years as part of efforts to tackle issues such as land degradation, safety risks and unused infrastructure.
"Of the 54 abandoned mines identified for scientific closure, SECL completed the closure of three mines during 2024-25 and 25 mines during 2025-26," the company said in a statement.
SECL aims to close 11 mines in the current fiscal and the remaining 15 mines in 2027-28, completing the scientific closure of all identified abandoned mines in phases.
"At SECL, mine closure is not the end of mining but the beginning of a new chapter. Our objective is to restore land, protect the environment and convert reclaimed mine areas into productive assets that generate clean energy, support livelihoods and serve local communities. Every scientifically closed mine reflects our commitment to responsible mining and sustainable development," SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Harish Duhan said.
The company is currently implementing eight mine repurposing projects, the highest among Coal India companies.
Among its major initiatives, Kenapara Eco Park at Bishrampur has already been completed on reclaimed mine land.
At Vivek Nagar UG (underground) mine, a 5-MW solar power project integrated with an eco park is under implementation.
SECL has also commissioned 20 MW solar power plants at Bhatgaon and Bishrampur, while a 40-MW solar project at Pinoura UG is under implementation.
In addition, a 55-MW solar power project at Jamuna UG and Govinda UG has been planned, extending the productive use of reclaimed mine land for renewable energy generation.