Cabinet Clears 135.87 Km Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor Of NH-15 In Assam For ₹8,970 Crore

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the development of 135.871 km, 4-lane access-controlled Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor of NH-15 in Assam for ₹8,970.20 crore.
According to an official statement, the project will be developed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) toll mode.
The project envisages construction of an emergency landing facility (ELF) (4.9 Km) in Tezpur Bypass, which has been finalised in coordination with IAF and would decongest existing NH-27 (East West Corridor) on the south side of the Brahmaputra river.
The project includes construction of five major bypasses, thereby easing congestion on stretches passing through densely populated areas such as Baihata Chariali, Sipajhar, Kharupetia, Dekiajuli, Tezpur.
In addition, the project has provision for 15 major bridges, 30 minor bridges, 19 flyovers, 1 elephant under pass (in Tezpur bypass), 46 underpasses and 19 flyovers.
The project will increase average travel speed by 100%, reduce travel time to half, improve overall road safety, enhance fuel efficiency, and lower vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development, it added.
The project will provide seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance connectivity to eight PM Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes (8 Industrial Parks), two Social Nodes (2 Aspirational districts of Darrang and Udalguri), three Tourist Notes (Maa Kamakhaya Temple, Kaziranga National Park, Orang National Park) and seven Logistic Nodes (3 Major Railway Stations, 2 Airports, 2 Waterway Terminals), facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region