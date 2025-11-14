Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA’s Early Edge Comes With a ₹37,000-Cr Price Tag

The major chunk of the projected spending comes from the proposed PM-Kisan top-up, under which the NDA has promised an extra ₹3,000 per year to each farmer. Currently, around 73 lakh farmers in Bihar get ₹6,000 annually under the central scheme. The proposed top-up would push the total outlay to approximately ₹22,164 crore, making it the most expensive promise in the entire Sankalp Patra.