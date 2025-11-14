  1. home
Bihar Election 2025: Who Is Maithili Thakur? Folk Singer Turned Youngest MLA, Net Worth & Assets

Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP and will contest from Alinagar in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections

Bihar Election 2025: Who Is Maithili Thakur? Folk Singer Turned Youngest MLA, Net Worth & Assets
Summary
  • Maithili Thakur, 25, popular folk singer from Bihar, joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

  • Will contest 2025 Bihar Assembly elections from Alinagar constituency, Darbhanga district.

  • Began in 2011 on Little Champs; participated in Indian Idol Junior (2015); breakthrough with I Genius Young Singing Star (2016).

Maithili Thakur, a popular young folk singer from Bihar, has entered the political arena as a candidate in the 2025 state assembly elections. She has made a major career shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thakur is currently leading in Alinagar with 30,653 votes, ahead of RJD’s Binod Mishra by 4,638 votes. Speaking to PTI, she said she is encouraged by the support, calling voters “family,” and promised to work for them over the next five years. At just 25, she added that she is determined to prove herself in the days ahead.

She will contest from the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district, a key area of the Mithilanchal region.

Mithali, began her journey in 2011 when she appeared on the singing show Little Champs on Zee TV. Later, she took part in Indian Idol Junior in 2015. Her breakthrough came in 2016 after she won the I Genius Young Singing Star contest, which led to her album Ya Rabba being released under Universal Music.

Maithili Thakur became popular among young listeners in Bihar because of her folk songs and cultural roots. By 2025, talk about her entering politics grew after she met BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. She joined the party on October 14, 2025, and the BJP soon gave her the Alinagar ticket, where she will contest against RJD candidate Vinod Mishra.

According to her election affidavit, as reported by Financial Express, Maithili Thakur has assets worth nearly ₹4 crore. Her income increased from ₹12.02 lakh in 2019–20 to ₹28.67 lakh in 2023–24 through singing, social media work and brand partnerships. She has also declared 408 grams of gold worth ₹53 lakh and cash savings of ₹1,80,700.

Her investments also include several mutual fund schemes such as the Bank of India Midcap Regular Growth Fund, SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund. Her movable assets total ₹2.32 crore and include a Honda Activa. In 2022, she bought land for ₹47 lakh, which is now valued at nearly ₹1.5 crore.

Tags

