Haryana Has Stepped Up One Of Its Biggest Governance Reform Programmes: Chief Secretary

Haryana has stepped up one of its biggest governance reform programmes, with 21 of the 28 priority reforms under the Centre's Phase-II of Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Exercise either approved or under implementation, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Thursday.
These reforms are set to revolutionise government service delivery by cutting regulatory obstacles, scrapping unnecessary approvals, embracing digital solutions, and building a stable business climate, an official statement said here on Thursday.
Haryana's efforts promise to empower industries, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, farmers, and citizens through streamlined processes and faster decision-making, it said.
The Chief Secretary on Thursday attended a high-level Centre-State review meeting, which was co-chaired by Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, K K Pathak.
The review meeting assessed Haryana's progress across 28 priority areas, including land regulations, industrial development, construction permissions, business licensing, labour reforms, power, environment, healthcare, education, tourism and administrative reforms. Departments presented implementation status and future action plans for completing the remaining recommendations.
Rastogi noted that Haryana continues to build strong momentum, driving structural reforms that not only cut compliance costs but also raise the bar for quality governance.
Chief Secretary Rastogi noted that Haryana is turning to digital governance more than ever to drive efficiency. Key initiatives include launching a Digital Repository for State Acts, Rules and Government Orders, closely tracking service delivery timelines, and enhancing the Auto-Appeal system under the Right to Services framework to bring more transparency and accountability to public administration.
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Rastogi added that reforms are underway to simplify business licensing, streamline legal metrology, expedite electricity connections, streamline building approvals, and promote self-certification for MSMEs.
These steps are set to lower compliance costs and make it easier for businesses to launch and grow in Haryana. The Chief Secretary directed all departments to meet deadlines, swiftly resolve outstanding issues, and work closely with the Government of India when central approvals are required.
He stressed that these reforms aim to build a governance system where approvals come faster, rules are simpler, and public services run more efficiently.
"Haryana is committed to delivering governance that is simple, transparent and technology-driven. Our focus is on reducing unnecessary compliances, improving administrative efficiency and creating an environment that supports investment, entrepreneurship and employment while ensuring better services for every citizen," Rastogi said.
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Haryana's Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal highlighted new measures to make industrial investment more accessible, such as permitting the subdivision of industrial plots, leasing vacant plots, and simplifying the transition from leasehold to freehold ownership after the lease period. These changes aim to give industries more flexibility and promote smarter use of industrial land.