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Over 1.7 Cr ITRs Filed For AY 2026-27: I-T Dept

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year

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Over 1.7 Cr ITRs Filed For AY 2026-27: I-T Dept
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Over 1.7 crore I-T returns have been filed for 2025-26 financial year so far, the Income Tax Department said on Saturday.

The last date to file ITRs 1 and 2 for income earned in 2025-26 fiscal year is July 31.

"Over 1.7 Crore taxpayers have already taken the smart step and filed their ITRs for A.Y. 2026-27," the department said on X.

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Of this, more than 10 lakh returns were filed on Friday.

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ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

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