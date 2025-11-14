Sensex, Nifty 50 Open in Red Even as NDA Takes Decisive Lead in Bihar Election Results

“The market will be focused on the Bihar election outcome today. But the market reaction to the election results will be only temporary, whatever the results might be. The medium- to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by fundamentals, particularly earnings growth. On this front, there is room for optimism, as indicated by prospects of robust GDP growth and improving earnings,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.