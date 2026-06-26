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Bank Holidays July 2026: Check Full List of State & City-Wise Closures Here

Bank holidays in July 2026 include regional festivals, Sundays and Saturdays, with RBI issuing full closure schedule across India

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Published At:
Published At:
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Bank Holidays Photo: freepik
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • RBI releases July 2026 bank holidays with state-wise closures and weekend shutdown schedule

  • Bank operations affected across India due to regional festivals and fixed Saturday Sunday holidays

  • Customers must plan branch visits as holidays vary by state, city and local events

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday schedule for July 2026, with closures spread across several states along with regular weekend shutdowns.

Customers across India will need to plan their branch visits carefully as both regional festivals and standard non-working days will affect banking operations throughout the month.

The holiday list includes state-specific observances, meaning banks will not remain closed nationwide on the same dates. Instead, closures vary depending on local festivals, cultural events and commemorative days across different regions.

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Bank Holidays in July 2026

  • July 6: Banks in Aizawl closed for MHIP Day

  • July 9: Banks in Shillong closed for Beh Deinkhlam

  • July 16: Banks in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal and Shillong closed for Ratha Yatra, Kang Rathajatra and Harela

  • July 17: Banks in Shillong closed for Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

  • July 18: Banks in Gangtok closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi

  • July 22: Banks in Agartala closed for Kharchi Pujababa

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Weekend Bank Holidays

Banks across India will remain closed on all Sundays in July 2026, including July 5, 12, 19 and 26. The second Saturday, July 11, and the fourth Saturday, July 25, will also be observed as bank holidays, in line with Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

Customers should note that while physical branches remain closed, digital banking services will continue to operate normally. Internet banking, mobile banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit card and credit card services, along with automated teller machines (ATMs), will remain accessible for routine transactions.

Customers planning cash deposits, cheque clearances or document submissions are advised to check the schedule in advance to avoid delays and ensure smooth banking operations.

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