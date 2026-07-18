Axis Bank on Saturday reported a 22.23% jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at ₹7,632.31 crore.
The bank had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,243.72 crore in the year-ago period.
On a standalone basis, the third-largest private sector lender's net profit jumped 23% to ₹7,114 crore.
Its core net interest income grew 8% to ₹14,646 crore, on the back of a 19% jump in advances and a decline in net interest margin to 3.46% from 3.80% in the year-ago period.
The bank's net interest margin in the January-March quarter stood at 3.73%.
A 38% growth in corporate loans led the advances growth, while retail loans grew by just 8% during the April-June period, the bank said.
The overall non-interest income comprising fee, trading and miscellaneous income stood at ₹6,735 crore, down 7% from the year-ago period's ₹7,258 crore, mainly due to a 62% drop in trading income.
From an asset quality perspective, the gross slippages declined to ₹5,566 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹8,200 crore in the year-ago period, but were higher than the ₹4,675 crore in the quarter-ago period.
The overall provisions declined to ₹2,223 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,948 crore in April-June 2025.
The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio inched up to 1.28% on-quarter as compared to March-end's 1.23%.
Axis Bank's overall capital adequacy stood at 16.67% as of June 30, 2026.