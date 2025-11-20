Ashok Leyland Gears Up to Drive in New Range of Heavy Duty Trucks

“We are continuously augmenting our fully-built bus capacity to cater to the growing demand of fully-built buses. Our newest and most modern bus plant at Lucknow shall be inaugurated soon. After complete ramp-up of our Andhra Pradesh and Lucknow plants, we shall reach bus body-building capacity of 20,000 numbers-plus per year from that of roughly 12,000 at present,” Agarwal said.