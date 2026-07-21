Arvind Fashions Q1 net profit rises 11 pc to Rs 27.61 cr

Casual and denim player Arvind Fashions Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹27.61 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹24.86 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹1,278.5 crore as against ₹1,107.31 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at ₹1,245.48 crore as compared to ₹1,083.02 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
Focus on direct channels resulted in a strong like-to-like 11.6 pc growth and an online B2C growth of 38%. Direct channel contributed 62% of the company's revenue, it added.
Commenting on the performance, Arvind Fashions, MD & CEO Amisha Jain said the company has begun the new fiscal year with a strong operating performance.
"This performance is particularly noteworthy given the inflationary environment shaped by the West Asia conflict, higher petroleum prices, elevated forex rates and minimum wage increases across several states, and reflects the resilience of our brand portfolio and the discipline of our operating model," Jain noted.
Looking ahead, she said, "Our focus remains on accelerating profitable growth across our marquee brands, deepening consumer engagement through increased brand investments, and increasing the share of our direct channels." The company said its focus remains on accelerating growth across retail and B2C channels while keeping an eye on the impact of the West Asia war.