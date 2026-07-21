Welspun One to lease 15,000 sq ft at WTC Thane to Novel Jewels for storage

Welspun One on Tuesday said it will lease around 15,000 sq ft at its Grade-A Urban Distribution Centre, World Trade Centre at Thane, to Aditya Birla Group firm Novel Jewels Ltd for storage and distribution operations.
Novel Jewels will operate from World Trade Centre (WTC), Thane, to access key consumption markets across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the company said.
Developed by Welspun One, WTC Thane is India's first mixed-use ecosystem integrating urban distribution, commerce, workplaces and experience-led business infrastructure under one address.
"The partnership with Novel Jewels reflects the versatility of this platform and its ability to support businesses operating in high-value categories that demand security, accessibility and operational excellence.
“WTC Thane provides access to key consumption markets, enabling brands to stay closer to their customers," said Neeraj Balani, Chief Customer Officer, Welspun One.
The transaction reflects the growing preference among businesses handling high-value inventory for institutional-grade, compliant infrastructure that combines security, operational continuity, scalability and proximity to consumption centres within a single ecosystem, Welspun One said.
The facility incorporates advanced security systems, business continuity infrastructure, life-safety measures, and operational features designed to support categories where inventory protection and resilience are critical.
“WTC Thane has been planned as an integrated ecosystem where logistics, workplaces and business infrastructure complement each other, enabling occupiers to operate more efficiently…," said Dinesh Dubey, Chief Operating Officer, Incity & Head of Product Innovation, Welspun One