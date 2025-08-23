Ahead of Semicon 2.0, MEITY Teases 2-3 Small Semiconductor Projects

MEITY may announce 2–3 new semiconductor projects using Semicon 1.0 funds.
Centre prepares Semicon 2.0 framework, with PM Modi to inaugurate.
SEMICON India 2025 doubles in size with 350+ exhibitors, 33 countries.
First commercially produced ‘Made in India’ chips expected by year-end.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on Friday announced that the Centre may unveil two to three small semiconductor projects in the coming period, as the country accelerates its ambitious semiconductor manufacturing program.
This announcement comes ahead of SEMICON India 2025, scheduled to be held from September 2-4 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi.
Responding to queries from ANI, MEITY Secretary S Krishnan said that leftover funds from the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0 could potentially accommodate these additional projects.
Currently, the government's Rs 76,000 crore semiconductor outlay, under Semicon 1.0, has been almost fully committed to existing projects. Among this fund outlay, Rs 64,000 crore is allocated for chip fabrication facilities, Rs 10,000 crore for the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali and Rs 1,000 crore for the Design-Linked Incentive scheme.
The ministry is also in talks with the Finance Ministry and other stakeholders regarding the framework for Semicon 2.0, hinting at the Centre’s continued commitment to building India's semiconductor ecosystem.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Semicon 2.0 in September, underscoring the government's priority focus on semiconductor manufacturing.
This year’s event reflects the growing international confidence in India as a semiconductor manufacturing destination. With over 350 exhibitors already booked compared to fewer than 200 last year, the event has nearly doubled in size. All 1,100 booths at the Yashobhoomi exhibition hall have been filled, forcing organizers to turn away potential exhibitors due to space constraints.
The international participation in the event is noteworthy with delegates from 33 countries expected to attend, up from 30 countries last year. More than 50 CXOs will participate, and the event will feature six country-specific roundtables - a new addition from last year.
State participation has also increased from six to nine states, demonstrating nationwide interest in semiconductor development.
Additionally, a significant milestone awaits the Indian semiconductor industry with Secretary Krishnan indicating that the first commercially produced 'Made in India' chips is expected to come by the end of this year from facilities which are currently under construction. Multiple companies are reportedly in a race to achieve this historic first.
The ministry has also expressed ambitious long-term goals for India's semiconductor sector. The MEITY Secretary noted that while established semiconductor events like Semi Europa (running for 50 years), Semi Con Southeast Asia (30 years), and Semi Con West (55 years) represent mature markets, SEMICON India is rapidly gaining stature. The ministry projects that India could reach the level of Semicon China within the next decade.