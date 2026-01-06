  1. home
Foreign Investment in Indian Real Estate Down 16% to $3.65 Bn Last Yr: Colliers

Institutional investments in Indian real estate rose 29% to a record $8.47 billion last year, despite a 16% drop in foreign fund inflow due to global uncertainties, according to Colliers India

Institutional investments in Indian real estate rose 29% to a record $8.47 billion last year, despite a 16% drop in foreign fund inflow due to global uncertainties, according to Colliers India.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Tuesday released the data of institutional investments in Indian real estate, showing that the inflow touched an all-time high of $8.47 billion in 2025 as against $6.56 billion in the preceding year.

As per the data, domestic investments more than doubled to $4.82 billion last year from $2.24 billion during 2024.

However, foreign investments dipped 16% to $3.65 billion from $4.32 billion.

The institutional ﬂow of funds includes investments by family oﬃces, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs, listed REITs, and sovereign wealth funds, Colliers said, adding that the data has been compiled as per available information in the public domain.

"During the year, office assets continued to attract bulk of the investments, accounting for 54% of the annual inflows, followed by residential and industrial & warehousing assets," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Colliers India.

Looking ahead, he said the institutional investments are expected to strengthen further, supported by expanding domestic capital, improving global risk appetite, and India's strong economic fundamentals.

Among different assets, India's office market witnessed a 94% increase in the institutional investments to $4.53 billion last year from $2.33 billion in the 2024. 

