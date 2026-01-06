German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Visit India Next Week; Trade, Tech and Geopolitics on Agenda

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will visit India on January 12–13 to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, defence and technology.
Merz will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad under the India–Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations framework.
The visit comes amid rising global geopolitical tensions and ahead of key India–EU trade discussions.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will visit India next week, marking his first official visit to the country since taking office. The two-day visit is expected to focus on accelerating bilateral cooperation across key areas, including trade, investment, defence and technology, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Merz will travel to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru on January 12–13. The visit comes against the backdrop of New Delhi’s renewed push to deepen economic and strategic engagement with Europe amid ongoing tariff-related tensions with Washington. According to the MEA, Merz will arrive in Ahmedabad on January 12 before travelling to Bengaluru later during the visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12, where the two leaders are expected to hold bilateral discussions. “The prime minister will receive Chancellor Merz on January 12 in Ahmedabad. The two leaders will take stock of the progress made across diverse aspects of the India–Germany Strategic Partnership, which completed 25 years last year,” the MEA said in a statement.
Merz’s visit comes just days ahead of a visit by senior European Union envoys to New Delhi, who are expected to advance discussions on finalising the long-pending India–EU free trade agreement. India is also set to host French President Emmanuel Macron next month, underscoring Europe’s growing diplomatic engagement with New Delhi.
During the visit, Modi and Merz are expected to engage with business leaders and industry stakeholders and exchange views on regional and global developments. According to reports, the bilateral discussions will take place under the framework of the India–Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, a high-level dialogue mechanism between the two countries.
The visit is also taking place amid heightened global geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war and recent developments in Venezuela following the US capture of President Nicolás Maduro. The Russia–Ukraine conflict is expected to feature prominently in the talks between Modi and Merz, alongside broader discussions on global security, supply chains and strategic stability.