IEX Electricity Trade Volume Surges 11% to Over 34 BU in Oct-Dec

The total electricity trade volume at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in October-December rose 11.9% to 34.08 billion units.
During the quarter, the exchange traded 18.63 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), recording a 29.8% year-on-year decline, IEX said in a statement.
The REC trading sessions were held on December 10 and December 25, at a clearing price of ₹359/REC and ₹345/REC, respectively, it said.
Day-ahead market volume decreased 2.8 per cent to 16,250 million units (MU) during the quarter from 16,712 MU in the same period last year.
The real-time electricity market achieved a quarterly volume of 12,650 MU in December compared to 9,322 MU a year ago, a rise of 35.7%.
IEX Green Market, comprising the green day-ahead and green term-ahead market segments, achieved 2,647 MU volume in the December quarter, up 7.2% against 2,470 MU in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.
The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on January 14 and 28.