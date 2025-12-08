India Prepares For $45 Billion Space Economy Driven By Private Firms; Reports Say

Start Ups May Fuel India’s Space Ambition

As per the report, a large portion of this target is likely to be achieved by India’s space start-ups which is now about 400, involved in satellite manufacturing, launch services and space-based data analytics. India is aiming to capture 8-10% share of the global commercial space market the next ten years, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V. Narayanan said in August. India currently holds only 2% of global commercial space market.