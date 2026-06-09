Vedanta Resources Lines Up $5.2 Bn Debt Refinancing after Credit Rating Upgrades

The refinancing comes as after the split of India-listed unit Vedanta into five separate businesses. In April, the company announced that eligible shareholders would receive one share each of — Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron and Steel for every share held in Vedanta — one of the biggest corporate restructurings in India's metals and mining space. Vedanta had set May 1 as the record date for the demerger, but since it was a market holiday, shares adjusted on April 30.