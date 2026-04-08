Hormuz Truce Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets: Oil Crashes 14%, Sensex Soars 2,800 Points

RBI Policy Adds Tailwind

The ceasefire coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee announcing its policy decision. Vijayakumar noted the timing was unforseen. "The policy stance will continue to be neutral. The upside risk to inflation and the downside risk to growth can now be managed well. Rupee will strengthen and this may even force FPIs to turn buyers; at least they will have to cease the sustained selling, which will become irrational in the present context," he said.