Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Tops 24,200: Key Reasons Behind Today's Rally

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said persistent uncertainty in West Asia and Brent crude hovering around $86 continue to limit the market's upside. He added that while rising inflation and a deficient monsoon remain domestic concerns, robust credit growth and healthy demand in sectors such as automobiles provide support. According to Vijayakumar, investors should remain invested in fairly valued growth sectors, with banks, NBFCs, auto companies and digital platform businesses expected to post healthy June-quarter earnings.