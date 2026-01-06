Trent Shares Drop 8% As Q3 Update Draws Mixed Views

In early trade, Trent was the biggest loser among Nifty 50 stocks, plunging nearly 8% to ₹4,060 per share. However, it pared some losses later in the session to trade at ₹4,089 per share, down about 7.7% on the NSE at 12.22 PM