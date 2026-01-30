Apple Hits Record India Revenue in Dec Quarter, To Open Second Mumbai Store Soon

Q1 Earnings Hit Record

Globally, iPhone sales hit a record in the first quarter, crossing $85 billion for the first time in a single quarter and marking a fourth consecutive period of growth. Apple also emerged as the world’s top smartphone brand in both full-year 2025 and the December quarter, according to Counterpoint. Growth was seen across emerging markets as well as the US and Japan, while China stood out as a key contributor. iPhone shipments in China jumped 30% YoY, a sharp reversal for a market that had seen only modest growth recently, strengthening Apple’s position in the premium segment.