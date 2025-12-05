Simone Tata, Former Lakmé Chairperson & Trent Founder, Passes Away at 95

Simone Tata shaped India’s cosmetics and retail industry for over four decades.
Simone Tata, the stepmother of the late Ratan Tata and the mother of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, passed away on December 5 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 95 after a brief illness.
She had been in medical care earlier this year as she was battling symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. She was airlifted from Dubai and admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in August 2025 for treatment under the care of Dr Farokh Udwadia, reported Economic Times.
According to reports, a statement from Tata Sons said, “Ms. Simone will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India’s leading cosmetic brand and laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations including Sir Ratan Tata Institute.”
“With her positivity and deep resolve she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply.”
The statement also added “May her soul rest in peace and God give us the strength to overcome this loss.”
The last respects will be on December 6, 2025 from 9 am to 10.30 am at Cathedral of the Holy Name Church, Colaba followed by a mass at 11 am.
Simone was born as Simon Naval Dunoyer in March 1930 in Geneva, Switzerland. She first came to India in 1953 as a tourist at age 23. She met Naval Tata during the trip, who was 26 years older than her and was divorced. The two married two years later in 1955 and settled permanently in Mumbai.
Simone Tata was instrumental in the creation of the retail chain Trent Ltd. and the cosmetics brand Lakmé. She led Trent until 2006 and chaired Lakmé from the early 1980s, impacting India's retail and beauty industries for more than 40 years. The Tata Group founded Lakmé in 1952 after Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru encouraged the company to create an Indian makeup brand for Indian women.
Pioneering India’s Fashion Industry
During a restructuring exercise in 1996, the Tata Group sold Lakmé to Hindustan Unilever. With the money raised, Simone Tata opened Westside under Trent, which developed into one of the top department store chains in India. She further expanded her business influence by serving on the board of Tata Industries.
Simone Tata mostly stayed away from the public eye after retiring in 2006. She was last seen in October 2024 at the funeral of Ratan Tata, her stepson and former chairman of the Tata Group, who passed away from Parkinson's disease-related complications.