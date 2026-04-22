Trent Shareholders to Get ₹6 Dividend, 1:2 Bonus as Q4 Profit Rises 30%

Tata group company, Trent Ltd on April 22 reported 30% rise in net profit at ₹455 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The profit was noted due to improved customer demand following GST cuts last year and new store additions.
Bonus Issue Share Impact
Trent has also announced a 1:2 bonus issue, this means that the shareholders will get one extra share for every two shares they hold. Since the number of shares increase, the price per share is adjusted downward proportionally after the bonus issue. However, overall value of holdings has not change because the drop in price is offset by the increase in the number of shares.
Dividend Declared for Trent in 2026
The fast-fashion retailer announced final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26. The company also announced issuance of bonus shares wherein shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of ₹1 for each for every two fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each held by them, subject to approval by shareholders, Trent said in a regulatory filing on April 22.
What is the face value of Trent shares?
According to the BSE website, face value, the original value assigned to a share when it is issued by the company, of Trent shares is ₹1 per share.
Meanwhile, Standalone revenue rose to ₹4,936.6 crore in the quarter ended March 31, up from ₹4,106.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Its operating EBITDA rose 43% YOY at ₹668 crore. On a consolidated basis, revenue rose 19% to ₹5,028 crore in the quarter and net profit increased 33% to ₹413.1 crore. However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined 19% from ₹510.1 crore.
How Bonus Shares Work
A 1:2 bonus share issue by Trent Limited means that shareholders will receive one additional share for every two shares they already own, subject to shareholder approval.
These bonus shares are issued at a face value of ₹1 and are given free of cost, Trent said in a regulatory filing on April 22.