Sterlite Tech Hits Upper Circuit After Launching QIP At Premium To Market Price

Sterlite Tech hit the 5% upper circuit after launching its QIP.
QIP floor price was set at ₹613.69, a premium to market price.
Data centre growth and a ₹10,000 crore order support optimism.
Shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. hit the 5% upper circuit on Thursday after the company launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds from institutional investors, marking its latest capital-raising move amid a sharp rally in the stock.
The company's board approved the launch of the QIP on Wednesday, June 24, and adopted the preliminary placement document, according to an exchange filing. Sterlite Technologies has also invited bids from eligible institutional investors for the issue.
The floor price for the QIP has been fixed at ₹613.69 per share, representing a premium of around 5% to Wednesday's closing price. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price while determining the final issue price in consultation with the book-running lead managers (BRLMs).
The company has not yet disclosed the size of the fundraising exercise or the timeline for the meeting of its Authorisation and Allotment Committee, which will determine the final issue price and allotment details.
Shares of Sterlite Technologies were locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹613.35 on Thursday, almost in line with the QIP floor price. Despite a recent correction from its peak of ₹679.9, the stock has surged nearly 470% so far in 2026, making it one of the best-performing small-cap stocks this year.
Data Centre Opportunity Driving Optimism
Investor interest in Sterlite Technologies has been supported by growing optimism around its exposure to data centre infrastructure and enterprise connectivity solutions.
Earlier this year, brokerage firm Nuvama said the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising investments in data centres and digital infrastructure.
According to the brokerage, Sterlite Technologies derived around 19% of its revenue from the enterprise and data centre business during FY26. That contribution is expected to rise to nearly 30% in FY27 as demand for high-capacity network infrastructure continues to grow.
The company has increasingly focused on supplying optical networking solutions and connectivity infrastructure required by hyperscale data centres, cloud service providers and enterprise customers.
Analysts believe this segment could emerge as a key growth driver over the next few years as artificial intelligence workloads, cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives accelerate globally.
Recent Order Win Adds Visibility
Sterlite Technologies also received a significant boost last month after securing a product award letter from one of its hyperscale partners.
The order carries a potential value of approximately $1.1 billion, or nearly ₹10,000 crore, making it one of the largest opportunities disclosed by the company in recent years.
The development strengthened investor confidence in the company's growth outlook and reinforced expectations that rising data centre investments could translate into higher revenue visibility.
At the end of the March quarter, promoter shareholding in Sterlite Technologies stood at 44.44%, according to exchange disclosures.
The stock continues to remain under Stage-IV of the Long-Term Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) framework, which requires investors to maintain 100% upfront margins, restricts intraday trading and imposes a 5% circuit filter.
Despite these restrictions, the stock has remained among the top performers in the small-cap segment this year, driven by expectations of strong growth in data centre infrastructure, enterprise connectivity and large-scale digital network deployments.