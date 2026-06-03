Sensex Recovers 900 Points From Day's Low; Banking Stocks Lead Comeback

The BSE Sensex, which had plunged 1,157.24 points or 1.49% to an intraday low of 73,492.60, recovered more than 850 points before closing 303.67 points or 0.41% lower at 74,346.17. Similarly, the NSE Nifty, which slipped as much as 332.05 points to 23,151.50 during the session, pared most of its losses to settle at 23,405.60, down 77.95 points or 0.33%.