West Asia Disruptions Weigh On Britannia Shares Despite Strong Q4 Profit Growth

Britannia shares fall 5% despite 21% growth in Q4 net profit
West Asia disruptions and margin pressure weigh on investor sentiment
FY26 profit rises 16.5% as company announces ₹90.50 final dividend
Shares of Britannia Industries slipped nearly 5% on Friday as investors reacted cautiously to the company's March quarter earnings, with concerns around West Asia-related disruptions and margin pressure overshadowing strong profit growth.
The stock declined as much as 5% to an intraday low of ₹5,503 apiece. At around 2:20 pm, Britannia shares were trading 4.92% lower at ₹5,529.
Britannia reported a consolidated net profit of ₹678 crore for Q4 FY26, marking a 21% increase from ₹560 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 6.5% year-on-year to ₹4,719 crore, while consolidated sales increased 7.1% to ₹4,686 crore during the quarter.
The FMCG major also reported a 6% rise in operating profit (EBITDA) to ₹853 crore from ₹805 crore a year earlier. However, EBITDA margin slipped marginally to 18.08% from 18.16%, keeping investor focus on profitability pressures.
West Asia Conflict Impacts Growth Momentum
Managing Director and CEO Rakshit Hargave said the company witnessed a steady start to the quarter, with around 9% growth during the first two months before momentum slowed in March due to supply disruptions in the international business following the West Asia conflict.
The company also cautioned that geopolitical developments and rising input costs could continue to impact operations and consumer sentiment going forward.
Britannia said it has already initiated steps to mitigate the potential impact of inflationary pressures and disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict.
Hargave added that the company continues to focus on expanding across ecommerce and premium categories. Ecommerce now contributes around 6% of the domestic business, supported by ecommerce-first launches and premium product offerings.
FY26 Growth Remains Steady
For the full financial year FY26, Britannia reported consolidated sales of ₹18,858 crore, up 7.5% year-on-year, while net profit increased 16.5% to ₹2,537 crore.
The companyss board also recommended a final dividend of ₹90.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
Britannia has fixed July 31, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the dividend and AGM.