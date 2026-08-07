Stock Markets Decline Dragged By Banks, Elevated Crude Oil Prices

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday after two days of gains, dragged down by bank, financial stocks, and crude oil prices trading above $80 per barrel mark.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 78,499.17. During the day, it tanked 577.69 points, or 0.73% , to 78,377.07.
The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 65.35 points, or 0.27%, to end at 24,570.65. Intra-day, it declined 113.25 points, or 0.45%, to 24,522.75.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 5.90% and Bajaj Finserv was down 4.18%.
ICICI Bank, Trent, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints were also among the laggards.
Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, and Tech Mahindra were among the winners.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.35% to $82.20 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹17.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
"Indian equity markets ended modestly lower on Friday as renewed uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz negotiations and broad-based weakness in financial stocks overshadowed an otherwise supportive earnings backdrop.
"Investor sentiment remained cautious as markets weighed geopolitical risks alongside the potential implications of fresh regulatory proposals for the non-bank lending sector," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.
Advertisement
For the entire week, both benchmark indices faced divergence after stock exchanges introduced a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.
The closing auction session in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.
"Market sentiment remains measured as the absence of a definitive geopolitical resolution in the Middle East continues to keep crude oil prices volatile," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.
In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher.
Advertisement
Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets ended lower on Thursday.
On Thursday, the Sensex climbed 373.76 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 78,954.76. The Nifty traded in a narrow range for the day and edged marginally higher by 11.35 points, or 0.05%, to end at 24,636.