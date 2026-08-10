SEBI Examines CAS Trades For Possible Manipulation On First Two Days

Liquidity Concerns Flagged

Market participants reportedly said weak liquidity during the CAS period could raise the risk of manipulation, particularly in indices or stocks where cash-market turnover is relatively low. They explained that a large fund or a group of operators could invest a significant amount in a passive index fund while simultaneously taking positions on the same index, anticipating that passive buying would push the index higher. Such a strategy, they said, could potentially be used to influence index levels during the auction period.