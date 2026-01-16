Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Real Estate Industry Seeks Single-Window Approvals

Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Economists seek customs reform, focus on global competitiveness
“With global uncertainty set to remain high, improving India’s competitiveness by easing and lowering the cost of doing business will be critical. Clear signalling on customs reform and continuity of last year’s reform agenda would be a strong positive for the economy,” said Rahul Ahluwalia, Founder-Director, Foundation for Economic Development.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Job-tech sector seeks outcome-linked skilling, industry-academia collaboration
“Viksit Bharat will be built when education becomes a talent pipeline, not a credential factory. Budget 2026 should support joint industry-academia funding, outcome-based accountability, and scalable digital skilling to drive real employment outcomes,” said Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder & CEO, Masai.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Capital Gains Clarity Crucial To Build Long-Term Investor Trust, Says Atom Financial's Harsha Vardhana
"From a wealth management perspective, clear capital gains treatment allows us to channel conversations to where they belong. Asset allocation, risk management and long term goals should drive portfolios, not uncertainty around taxation. India has taken important steps in bringing household savings into financial markets. The next phase is about strengthening trust and staying power. A simplified and predictable approach to capital gains in Budget 2026 would be a strong signal that long term investors remain at the centre of policy thinking," said Harsha Vardhana, Founder & Group CEO, Atom Financial Services.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Recognise Brand And IP Investment As Capital Assets, Says Agram Konnect's Tamanna Khanna
"To bridge the gap between our digital maturity and our physical reality, we need three strategic pivots: Incentivize 'Human + Machine' Synergies: Tax benefits should move beyond traditional R&D and apply to the creation of high-fidelity brand experiences. Build Innovation Moats: The government must lower the heavy tax and compliance friction on expertise-heavy sectors. A meaningful shift would be to recognize intellectual and brand investment as a capital asset, allowing founders to stop managing operational fatigue and start building Innovation Moats that are globally competitive and defensible. Strengthen the Consumer Wallet: Ultimately, strategy is an academic exercise without disposable income. We need a budget that puts real spending power back into the middle class, allowing them to choose quality over deep discounts and fueling a more resilient, high-margin economy," said Tamanna Khanna Co-founder, Agram Konnect.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Real Estate Industry Seeks Single-Window Approvals
“Rising household incomes and sustained consumer confidence are driving strong demand for luxury residences across the NCR. As lifestyle expectations evolve, luxury housing is increasingly viewed not as a discretionary purchase but as a long-term investment in quality living. We are expecting an introduction of a streamlined single-window approval system, along with measures to ease regulatory bottlenecks. This can significantly enhance project execution timelines and improve capital efficiency for both developers and homebuyers,” said Payas Agarwal, Director, Great Value Realty.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Solar Industry Seeks Stronger PLI, Tax Relief to Build Upstream Manufacturing
"The Indian solar industry is at the threshold of a quantum leap from 135 GW capacity in 2025 to over 300 GW by 2030, making it the single largest contributor to India's ambitious 500 GW non-fossil fuel energy target. We strongly advocate for an enhanced PLI scheme specifically for polysilicon, ingot, and wafer manufacturing," Prashant Mathur, chief executive officer, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said.
Beyond PLI support, the industry has sought accelerated depreciation benefits for solar manufacturing equipment—on par with incentives available to solar projects—to improve capital efficiency and project viability, he added. Proposals also include lower corporate tax rates for solar manufacturers and access to priority sector lending at concessional rates, measures that could enhance competitiveness and attract fresh investment.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: India’s Deeptech Push Has Gained Ground. Execution Is the Next Test
“India’s startup ecosystem has made meaningful progress over the past few years. Across deeptech, advanced manufacturing, climate systems and industrial innovation, founders are building with greater technical depth, ambition and global relevance than ever before," Ankit Kedia, founder and lead investor, Capital-A said
Scaling deeptech and manufacturing businesses requires support through long development cycles involving certification, validation, extended pilots and early deployments, especially in sectors where reliability, safety and trust determine adoption. The Union Budget must reinforce this execution ecosystem through shared testing and certification infrastructure, predictable regulatory pathways, and incentives aligned with longer gestation timelines.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Senior Care Sector Seeks Insurance Expansion, GST Relief in Budget 2026
“We welcome the government’s continued focus on strengthening financial security for senior citizens, including the tax reforms supporting retirement savings and long-term financial planning," Rajit Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer, Antara Senior Care, said. A key intervention would be expanding insurance coverage to include long-term care provided through care homes and home-based services, which would significantly improve access. Strengthening reverse mortgage norms to allow up to 80% of property value across city tiers could also enhance financial flexibility for seniors.
In addition, exempting senior care services from GST, or taxing them at healthcare rates, would recognise their role in enabling healthy ageing.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Farm Unions Renew Call for Universal MSP, Bigger Push on Investment
Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, farmers have once again reiterated their demand to cover all agricultural crops under the minimum support price (MSP). Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) National General Secretary Chaudhary Yudhvir Singh said this has always been a key demand of farmers.
Currently, the government sets MSPs for about 22 crops, including 14 Kharif crops, six Rabi crops, and two commercial crops, to support farmer incomes. Sugarcane is covered under a separate mechanism called the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP).