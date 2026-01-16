Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Real Estate Industry Seeks Single-Window Approvals

"To bridge the gap between our digital maturity and our physical reality, we need three strategic pivots: Incentivize 'Human + Machine' Synergies: Tax benefits should move beyond traditional R&D and apply to the creation of high-fidelity brand experiences. Build Innovation Moats: The government must lower the heavy tax and compliance friction on expertise-heavy sectors. A meaningful shift would be to recognize intellectual and brand investment as a capital asset, allowing founders to stop managing operational fatigue and start building Innovation Moats that are globally competitive and defensible. Strengthen the Consumer Wallet: Ultimately, strategy is an academic exercise without disposable income. We need a budget that puts real spending power back into the middle class, allowing them to choose quality over deep discounts and fueling a more resilient, high-margin economy," said Tamanna Khanna Co-founder, Agram Konnect.