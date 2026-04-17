Netflix Stock Tumbles 9% Despite Q1 Earnings Beat—Here’s Why

Shares of Netflix fell as much as 9% despite the company reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, as leadership changes and cost concerns weighed on investor sentiment.
The streaming giant reported revenue of $12.25 billion, beating Street estimates, while earnings per share came in at $1.23, significantly higher than expectations of 76 cents. The performance was partly supported by a $2.8 billion termination fee linked to a scrapped deal with Paramount.
However, the positive earnings surprise failed to lift the stock, with investors focusing instead on management changes and near-term uncertainties.
In its letter to shareholders, co-founder Reed Hastings said he will step down as chairman when his term ends in June, marking the end of an era for the company he helped build into a global streaming leader.
Hastings, who transformed Netflix from a DVD-by-mail service into a dominant global platform, described the company's global rollout in 2016 as one of his most memorable milestones.
Leadership Exit, Cost Pressures Weigh on Sentiment
Investor sentiment remained cautious following Hastings' planned exit, even as the company clarified that the move was unrelated to recent strategic decisions. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the departure had no connection to the Warner Bros. deal discussions, adding that Hastings had supported the proposal.
The company also recorded a $2.8 billion termination fee related to the scrapped transaction, which supported earnings during the quarter.
However, concerns persist over rising content amortisation costs, which are expected to peak in the first half of 2026 and could pressure margins.
Netflix also indicated a cautious near-term outlook, with softer expectations for the upcoming quarter adding to investor concerns.
At the same time, the company continues to focus on long-term growth drivers, including its ad-supported subscription tier and stricter measures to curb password sharing. These initiatives are expected to support revenue growth over the coming years, although at a more moderate pace.
Despite the earnings beat, the combination of leadership transition, cost pressures and cautious outlook kept market sentiment subdued, leading to a sharp decline in the stock.