After Cracking Down Hard, Why Is RBI Now Softening Rupee Rules?

The Rupee's Recovery

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had indicated as early as April 8 that the measures would not remain in place "forever," framing them from the outset as temporary. Since the initial restrictions were announced on March 27, the rupee has recovered more than 2%— providing the central bank with enough cover to begin unwinding the most disruptive elements of its intervention without appearing to abandon its defence of the currency.