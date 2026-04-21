Nestle India Q4 Preview: All Eyes on Margins Despite Healthy Volume Growth

Nestle India Q4 revenue seen up 12% to ₹6,186 crore
Profit growth at 5%, margins likely to fall to 24.2%
Volume-led growth steady, input costs to weigh on profitability
Nestle India is expected to report a steady set of March quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings, with growth driven by volumes and improved trade conditions, although rising input costs and higher spending may put pressure on margins.
The Maggi maker is scheduled to announce its results on Tuesday, with estimates pointing to moderate revenue and profit growth.
According to Bloomberg estimates, revenue is expected to rise 12% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,186 crore from ₹5,504 crore. EBITDA is likely to grow 8% to ₹1,498 crore, while net profit is projected to increase 5% to ₹926 crore.
However, margins are expected to moderate, with EBITDA margin seen at 24.21% compared to 25.23% a year ago, reflecting cost pressures. Underlying volume growth is estimated at 3.75%, indicating resilient demand despite a softer consumption environment.
Volume Growth Strong, Margins Under Watch
The expected performance suggests that while demand remains stable, profitability may lag due to rising input and packaging costs. Analysts expect management commentary to focus on pricing actions, category momentum and the company’s ability to absorb inflationary pressures.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Nestle India to report a stronger 17% YoY growth in consolidated revenue, with domestic business likely to grow 12%, led by volumes. The brokerage also expects a contraction in margins, modelling an 80 basis points YoY decline in EBITDA margin to around 24.8%.
Gross profit margins are likely to face pressure due to higher raw material costs, particularly in milk and coffee, even as easing cocoa prices offer some relief.
The quarter is also expected to benefit from normalisation in trade channels following earlier GST-related disruptions, which had impacted distribution.
Outlook Hinges on Demand, Cost Trends
Going ahead, management commentary will be closely tracked for insights on demand trends, especially in urban markets, as well as the impact of unseasonal rains on out-of-home consumption.
Any potential supply chain disruptions or higher logistics costs due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will also remain key monitorables.
The company has earlier indicated that FY26 is likely to be driven by strong volume-led growth, with rural demand expected to outpace overall business growth. Emerging segments such as Nespresso, pet care and B2B are projected to grow at a faster pace than the core portfolio.
Shares of Nestle India were trading around ₹1,309.50 during the session, up 1.81%, and moving closer to their 52-week high, reflecting investor optimism ahead of the earnings announcement.