Suzlon Bags 100 MW Wind Energy Project from GAIL

Suzlon Group on Tuesday on Tuesday said it has secured a wind energy project of 100 MW from Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL).
This also marks Suzlon's fourth PSU order of FY26, reflecting its growing strength in the ecosystem owing to its end-to-end capabilities, according to a company statement.
The power generated from this project will support the decarbonisation of GAIL's upcoming petrochemical plant in Nandurbar, Maharashtra.
According to the statement, enhancing its strategic focus in the PSU segment, the Suzlon Group, India's leading renewable energy solutions provider, announced its sixth wind energy project of 100 MW from Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL).
With over 2.2 GW of installed capacity and a 38% market share in Maharashtra, Suzlon has played a key role in the state's growth as one of India's leading renewable energy hubs.
Suzlon will install 47 state-of-the-art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity for this project.
It will supply wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.
Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "We are happy to continue our strong relationship with GAIL, a valued partner for over 15 years and signing our sixth order together." The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with 21.5 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.
Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.