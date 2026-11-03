The government’s gradual and selective approach to capital-account liberalisation has been consistent with the need to preserve reserves and financial stability amid recurrent external shocks. The mutual-fund ceiling, unchanged for more than a decade and effectively binding since early 2022, is one element of that framework. Raising it would enlarge the set of regulated, reversible channels for resident savings to obtain foreign-currency exposure. In periods of heightened global volatility, such channels can complement rather than undermine the RBI’s toolkit: they allow diversification that reduces the incentive for purely speculative or informal outflows, while the ability to repatriate provides a potential source of future inflows. The broader policy constraint remains the structural current-account position once gold is treated as investment; until productivity differentials, inflation differentials and the composition of the import bill improve more decisively, the room for large, permanent capital outflows will stay limited. Within that constraint, expanding the mutual-fund window represents a measured step that improves the quality of outward investment without materially enlarging the unmonitored portion of the capital account.