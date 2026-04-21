Nestle India Hits 52-week High as Q4 Profit Jumps 27%

Nestle India shares jump 8%, hit 52-week high
Q4 profit rises 27%, revenue grows 23% on strong volume growth
EBITDA margin at 26.3%, dividend of ₹5 declared for FY26
Shares of Nestle India surged 8.44% to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,396 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday after the company reported a strong March quarter (Q4 FY26) performance, driven by robust volume growth and margin expansion.
The FMCG major reported a 27% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to ₹1,111 crore, supported by faster growth in revenue compared to expenditure. Revenue from operations grew 22.6% YoY to ₹6,747.9 crore, significantly ahead of expectations of around ₹6,250 crore.
On a consolidated basis, revenue increased to ₹6,766.24 crore from ₹5,679.87 crore a year ago, while profit rose 11.3% to ₹1,110.9 crore, according to the company's regulatory filing.
Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said the performance was driven by double-digit volume growth, supported by a sharp increase in advertising spends and strong execution across categories. He added that all product segments contributed to the growth, with total and domestic sales rising 23.4% and 23.1%, respectively.
Broad-based Growth Across Categories
The company reported strong traction across its key product segments. Its confectionery business saw high double-digit growth in both value and volume, driven by strong demand for core brands.
The powdered and liquid beverages segment also delivered high double-digit growth, supported by rising coffee consumption, premiumisation and deeper category penetration.
Nestle India said it continued to strengthen its omni-channel strategy, with growth across e-commerce, quick commerce, modern trade and general trade, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets.
The company highlighted that its flagship brands, including Maggi, KitKat and Nescafé, continued to gain market share, reinforcing its leadership across categories.
Margins, Dividend and Outlook
The company reported a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3%, supported by operating leverage and improved product mix.
The board recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for FY26, with July 10 set as the record date.
On the commodity outlook, the company said coffee and cocoa prices are trending lower due to improved global supply, while sugar prices remain stable. However, milk prices are expected to stay elevated during the summer season, and edible oil prices have firmed up in line with global crude oil trends.
Wheat output has also been impacted by unseasonal rains, which could affect supply dynamics in the near term.
The strong quarterly performance, supported by volume growth, category expansion and improving margins, has reinforced investor confidence, pushing the stock to record highs.