Japan's Softbank Sells Over 3% Stake in Lenskart Solutions for ₹2,873 Crore

Last month, Lenskart reported a 7.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹203.6 crore in the March quarter due to a rise in expenses on components and inventories. ​ The company had posted a PAT of ₹220.1 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. ​ Revenue from operations grew 45.62% to around ₹2,516 crore in the March quarter from ₹1,728 crore in the year-ago period.