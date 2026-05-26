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ITC Shares Slip Ahead Of Dividend Record Date As ₹8 Final Payout Comes Into Focus

Investors must buy shares today to be eligible for the final dividend as cigarette-to-FMCG major fixes May 27 as record date

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
ITC
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • ITC shareholders must buy today to qualify for the ₹8 dividend.

  • ITC’s total FY26 dividend payout now stands at ₹14.50 per share.

  • Strong Q4 earnings supported payouts despite continued weakness in shares.

Shares of ITC traded marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of its dividend record date, with investors closely tracking the final opportunity to qualify for the company's latest payout.

ITC shares slipped as much as 0.76% to ₹301.65 apiece on the BSE as the stock approached its record date of May 27, which has been fixed to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payment.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The company's board earlier this month announced a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share of face value Re 1 for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled on July 23. The dividend payout is expected between July 24 and July 29.

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For investors looking to qualify for the payout, Tuesday marks the final day to purchase ITC shares. Under the T+1 settlement mechanism, shares bought today are expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts by May 27, making them eligible for the dividend. Investors purchasing the stock on or after the record date will not qualify as the shares would not reflect in their accounts in time.

The latest announcement takes ITC's total dividend payout for FY26 to ₹14.50 per share. Earlier in January, the company had announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share.

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Q4 Performance Supports Payout

ITC had announced the dividend alongside its fourth-quarter earnings on May 21. The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹5,113 crore for Q4FY26, registering 5% growth compared with ₹4,875 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 17% year-on-year to ₹21,695 crore from ₹18,495 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Its cigarettes business, which remains a key earnings driver, posted revenue growth of nearly 32% year-on-year at ₹11,066 crore. The segment maintained volume-led growth despite higher cigarette taxes that came into effect from February 1 this year.

Despite steady earnings growth and dividend payouts, ITC shares have remained under pressure in recent months. The stock has declined more than 6% over the past three months, fallen 25% in six months and lost nearly 31% over the past year.

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