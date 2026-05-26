Sensex Falls 479 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,000 As Crude Spike Hits Sentiment

Sensex fell 479 points as Nifty slipped below the 24,000 level.
Crude prices jumped after fresh US military action in Iran.
Rupee weakened while expiry-led volatility added pressure on market sentiment.
Indian benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile trading session on Tuesday as a rebound in crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. Fresh reports of US military operations in southern Iran revived concerns around the prolonged West Asia conflict, triggering risk aversion and reversing some of the optimism seen in recent sessions.
The BSE Sensex declined 479.26 points or 0.63% to settle at 76,009.70 after falling as much as 579 points during the day. The NSE Nifty50 dropped 118 points or 0.49% to close at 23,913.70, slipping below the key 24,000 mark once again.
Market sentiment weakened after Brent crude climbed nearly 3% to $98.96 a barrel, raising concerns around imported inflation, India's fiscal position and currency stability. The rise in oil prices came after reports suggested fresh US military operations in southern Iran, even as diplomatic discussions between Washington and Tehran continued.
Crude Surge, Iran Concerns Trigger Selling
Markets had recently rallied on hopes of a potential US-Iran peace agreement. However, reports of military action revived uncertainty and prompted investors to turn cautious.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said fading optimism surrounding the conflict weighed heavily on domestic equities.
"Near-term optimism around a potential US-Iran peace deal faded sharply following reports of US military operations in southern Iran, triggering a spike in crude prices and reversing the rupee's brief appreciation," he said.
He added that monthly F&O expiry further amplified selling pressure in an already risk-off environment.
Despite the broader weakness, Nair noted that the resilience in midcaps remained noteworthy, with the segment touching an all-time high during the session. According to him, sustained domestic institutional flows continue to support confidence in earnings despite foreign fund-related concerns.
Rupee Weakens As Oil Rebounds
The Indian rupee fell 0.47% to close at 95.68 against the US dollar after crude prices moved higher and optimism around a quick geopolitical resolution faded.
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said crude oil remains a crucial factor influencing currency movement.
"Renewed tensions after minor US strikes in southern Iran impacted sentiment. The developments pushed crude oil prices higher by nearly 2.80%, increasing pressure on the rupee due to concerns over India's import bill and inflation outlook," he said.
Higher crude prices remain a major concern for India given the country's dependence on imported energy. Sustained elevated oil prices can increase inflationary pressures, widen the current account deficit and keep the rupee under pressure.
Sectoral Trend Remains Mixed
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal was among the few gainers and rose 1.10%. Select indices including chemicals, IT and telecom also closed with marginal gains.
However, most sectors ended in the red, led by consumer durables. Bharti Airtel, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Titan, TCS and HDFC Bank emerged among the top drags on benchmark indices.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Maruti and Adani Ports provided some support.
Market breadth remained weak, with several stocks ending in lower circuits. Around 84 stocks hit lower circuits, reflecting cautious sentiment beneath headline indices.
Technical Indicators Signal Cautious Optimism
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said Nifty witnessed selling pressure at higher levels but buying support remained visible.
"The Nifty slipped back below 24,000 as sellers continued to dominate at higher levels. However, the index found support near the 20EMA on the hourly chart, indicating buying interest at lower levels," he said.
According to De, 24,200 will act as an immediate hurdle, while support is placed near 23,900. A breach below support levels could trigger additional weakness.
Meanwhile, Vatsal Bhuva of LKP Securities said Nifty Bank continues to hold a positive undertone despite witnessing some profit booking after its recent rally.
The analyst expects buying support to remain intact as long as the index stays above key support zones, suggesting the broader bullish structure has not been damaged despite Tuesday's volatility.